PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NHL and NHLPA have reached a tentative agreement to start playing on Aug. 1.

The league announced Monday an agreement had been reached with the players union.

NHLPA, NHL Reach Tentative Agreement on Return to Play Plan, CBA Extension; Set Dates for Resumption of Play

Formal training camps will start on July 13. On July 26, teams will travel to hub cities. Then, on Aug. 1, the qualifying round will start.

“The tentative agreement is now subject to approval by the NHL’s Board of Governors, as well as the NHLPA’s Executive Board followed by the full NHLPA membership,” says a press release.

The NHL has decided that it will skip the rest of the regular season and go straight into a 24-team playoff.

If play does resume and the league launches into playoffs, the Penguins will face off against the Montreal Canadiens.

The NHL and NHLPA also agreed on a “memorandum of understanding that adds an additional four years to the term of the current collective bargaining agreement and includes transition rules and a new critical dates calendar,” the press release says.

Returning to competition is phase 4 of the league’s return to play plan.