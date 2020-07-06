PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety is mourning the loss of its EMS district chief.
On Facebook, public safety said Jeffrey Meyer passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto declared July 2 “Jeffrey M. Meyer Day” in Pittsburgh in his honor on Thursday.
Thank you to @PghEMS District Chief Jeffrey Meyer for all you do for the residents of Pittsburgh, and congrats on this proclamation from Mayor @billpeduto declaring July 2, 2020 “Jeffrey M. Meyer Day” in the City of Pittsburgh.
A well-deserved honor. Public Safety salutes you! pic.twitter.com/lMGaSnsfk6
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 2, 2020
Meyer served Pittsburgh and its residents for 34 years and was part of several Pittsburgh EMS initiatives. He was a preceptor and mentor for the Center for Emergency Medicine’s training of future medics and helped with Pittsburgh Public School’s after-school programs.
“Jeff was a colleague, a friend, and a model for EMS. He was well-respected and he kept people accountable. He cared about his crew and he cared about the patients,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich in a Facebook post.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says he had been battling cancer “for some time,” but had continued to serve the city.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
