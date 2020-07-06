PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety has an important reminder for pet owners.

Amid an impending heatwave in Pittsburgh, officials are urging pet owners to avoid leaving animals unattended in cars.

High temperatures on Monday should be well into the 90s, similar to Sunday’s high of 93 degrees.

When it comes to stretches of 90-degree heat, Monday will likely be the fourth in a row.

The last time Pittsburgh hit four 90-degree days in a row was in September of 2018.

The best way to beat the heat is by taking frequent breaks and getting out of direct sunshine. This includes your animals, who should never be left in cars.

“Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 this week. Dogs can overheat in vehicles with the windows only cracked. Pittsburgh Animal Care & Control states a dog may not show symptoms until it is too late. If you see an animal in a locked vehicle, you are encouraged to dial 9-1-1,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Zane, a golden retriever, is the Pittsburgh police’s first comfort dog.

“Zane” whose name means in Hebrew “gift” and “prayed for” fits right in at Zone 4, where he has helped officers coping with the trauma from responding to the Tree of Life tragedy.