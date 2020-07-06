Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s favorite No. 7 has just added seven new family members.
Ben Roethlisberger’s German Shepherd, Dakota, is a new mom, according to the quarterback’s Twitter account.
Dakota gave birth to a litter of seven tiny puppies.
The tweet reads, “Welcome to the 7 (yes, 7) newest members of the Roethlisberger family!”
Welcome to the 7 (yes, 7) newest members of the Roethlisberger family! 🐕 pic.twitter.com/J3g1QzTtd0
— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) July 5, 2020
The Steelers quarterback added Dakota to his family in September of 2017.
