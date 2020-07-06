CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Department Says Statewide Cases Now Top 90,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s favorite No. 7 has just added seven new family members.

Ben Roethlisberger’s German Shepherd, Dakota, is a new mom, according to the quarterback’s Twitter account.

(Photo Credit: Ben Roethlisberger/@_BigBen7/Twitter)

Dakota gave birth to a litter of seven tiny puppies.

The tweet reads, “Welcome to the 7 (yes, 7) newest members of the Roethlisberger family!”

The Steelers quarterback added Dakota to his family in September of 2017.

