PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The heat sticks around for the work week — are you ready?

High temperatures today should be well into the 90’s, similar to yesterday’s high of 93 degrees.

I am forecasting a high today of 93 degrees as well.

Winds will be light and out of the west.

I have today’s rain chance at a ‘your yard will likely not see a drop of rain’ range.

Make sure you water those plants today as the heat is drying everything out.

So where does this stretch of hot weather rank historically here in Pittsburgh?

Well, officially Pittsburgh is not in a heat wave just yet.

The definition for a heat wave changes depending on where you live.

Here in Pittsburgh, we generally consider it a heat wave when high temperatures are in the 90’s for three straight days with the days connected by lows falling no lower than 70 degrees.

Technically we haven’t done that yet, but I am forecasting a heat wave to occur from Wednesday to Friday.

When it comes to stretches of 90 degree heat, today will likely be the fourth in a row.

The last time we hit four 90 degree days in a row was in September of 2018.

The last time we hit five in a row was in July of 2013. More than that? We had seven straight 90 degree days in a row in 2012 and an amazing 8 straight days of 90’s in a row in 1995.

Sad to think that was my high school graduation year.

Please remember that heat exhaustion is a cumulative issue with your body just getting worn down by the heat.

The best way to beat the heat is taking frequent breaks and getting out of direct sunshine.

Also, it’s just as important that after you finish up outside that you have somewhere to go where you can allow your body to cool down.

In events where you are still feeling hot, something as basic as a cool long shower can go a long way in making you comfortable and giving your body a break from the heat.

Make sure you take it easy when you can.

Looking ahead, while temperatures will remain hot.

Rain chances return on Tuesday afternoon with isolated to maybe scattered rain around.

The rain chance lasts through the overnight hours with Wednesday, but won’t be as hot as Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures still remain in the 90’s for the back half of the work week, with us finally seeing a break from the heat over the weekend.

