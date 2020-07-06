PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel will be closed for repairs each night for nearly two years.

During the nightly closures, lighting and cable inside the tunnel will be replaced by Wellington Power Corporation.

The Port Authority announced the news in a press release.

The tunnel will be closed nightly from 8:00 p.m. until 4:30 a.m.

As a result, all Port Authority light rail vehicles and buses will be detoured through Allentown.

The Port Authority will not be adding light rail stops in Allentown to help keep service on time.

The Port Authority says that riders should expect trips to take an additional ten minutes in both directions due to the following detours that will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.:

Light Rail Detours:

All inbound and outbound light rail service will travel through Allentown between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Light rail vehicles will not be able to service Station Square Station. All other stops will be served.

Port Authority will provide a rail shuttle between First Avenue Station and Station Square Station.

Riders traveling inbound and outbound to Station Square should exit at First Avenue Station and board the rail shuttle to Station Square Station.

Riders at Station Square Station who are traveling outbound toward the South Hills should board the rail shuttle to First Avenue Station where they can then transfer to a Red, Blue or Silver Line rail car.

Bus Detours

Bus routes 39, 40, 41, 44, Y46, Y47, and Y49 traveling inbound between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. will be detoured through Allentown. All stops will be served.

between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. will be detoured through Allentown. All stops will be served. Bus routes 39, 40, 41, 44, Y46, Y47, and Y49 traveling outbound between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. will be detoured through the Wabash. All stops will be served.

The repairs and detours will begin on July 6, 2020 and are expected to be in place for nearly two years.

More information on the closure and detours can be found on the Port Authority’s website.