PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Mercy Burn Center says it had a record number of firework injuries over the Fourth of July weekend.
In a release on Monday, the center says more than 20 people, including several children, were treated for serious injuries related to fireworks.
This year’s total is the highest Fourth of July weekend total, tipping 2019’s weekend total of six.
The release said the UPMC Mercy emergency department also treated multiple outpatient injuries of varying degrees to the hands.
“Some of the injuries are very serious. Several patients were admitted and will need ongoing care and therapy. We urge people to not engage in personal fireworks use to avoid any of these devastating traumas,” Jenny Ziembicki, M.D., medical director, UPMC Mercy Burn Center said in a release. “It is important to understand that even legal fireworks should only be handled by those properly trained in their use.”
You must log in to post a comment.