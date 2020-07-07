PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is sharing his concern for the rise in Coronavirus cases we are seeing here in Allegheny County.

Governor Wolf is suggesting what Pennsylvanians may need to do in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The Governor says we will likely be wearing masks for quite some time. He thinks the order to wear masks will be mandatory until there’s a vaccine.

Governor Wolf says that data models suggest that states where people are using the masks are showing lower infection rates.

He updated the order last week when cases started to spike.

All this comes as Allegheny County has been in triple digits for new cases of COVID-19 every day dating back to last week.

The order requires people to wear face masks in several different settings, including if you’re outdoors and can’t be six feet apart, if you’re inside a public place, or at work.

The order was sent to local and state leaders, law enforcement, and others tasked with “education about the order for those not in compliance.”

“I’m sort of thinking this is until we get a vaccine, but I don’t have any real formal goal there,” Governor Wolf said.

Governor Wolf spoke about how he feels that Pennsylvania is in a very different place now, doing 20,000 tests per day compared to previously doing a couple hundred tests per day.

According to the CDC, all people two years of age or older should wear a mask in public.

The CDC says that data is emerging that shows how face coverings reduce the worst spread of droplets when covering your nose and mouth.

