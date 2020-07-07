Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City council unanimously passed two bills today to make Pittsburgh more inclusive and provide opportunities for certain communities.
One bill will help make the city more inclusive and the other will provide additional opportunities for African American communities.
Council agreed on the bill that would create an 11 person LGBTQIA+ commission. That group will develop plans and address challenges. It will also allow them to connect more with residents and services in Pittsburgh.
Council also approved a bill that will improve African American Communities. It’s called “Black Pittsburgh Matters.”
That bill is said to better protect the livelihood of those in black communities and increase employment opportunities.
