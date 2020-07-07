HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel again to Pennsylvania this week, dropping in on an important presidential battleground state.

Pence on Thursday will take a bus tour from Lancaster to Philadelphia, going to a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology and speaking to Philadelphia police officers at their union hall before a “Back the Blue” rally.

Bob Asher, Pennsylvania’s Republican national committeeman, says Pence will also attend a fundraiser.

Pence was last in Pennsylvania last month.

The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has numerous ties to Pennsylvania.

He grew up in the Democratic bastion of Scranton and is making his headquarters in Philadelphia.

