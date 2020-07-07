HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 995 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 91,299 since Monday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,787.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 758,803 patients who have tested negative to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/7/20 at 12:00 am):

• 995 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 91,299 total cases statewide

• 6,787 deaths statewide

• 758,803 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 7, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Locally, Allegheny County health officials reported 204 new cases on Monday. The death toll stands at 194.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: