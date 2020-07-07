PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Pittsburgh is unable to open their senior centers to the public as cooling shelters.
The city is in the middle of a stretch of uncomfortably warm summer weather.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Monday was the hottest day yet with the high hitting 94 degrees in Pittsburgh. Temperatures in the 90s are on tap for today too, and then through the rest of the week.
During stretches of heat, the city usually opens its senior centers as cooling shelters; however, the city’s communications director says this year it is just too risky.
He says because seniors are at most risk for hospitalization during the pandemic, it is not safe to open the centers at this time.
No alternatives are being offered to keep too many people from gathering in one place.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.