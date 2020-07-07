PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have released more information about their 2020 refund policy.
The Pirates say season-ticket holders can rollover their 2020 ticket value into the 2021 season, plus receive a 15 percent bonus ticket credit for every dollar rolled over. The team says the same option is available for fans who purchased parking passes.
The Pirates also announced single-game ticket holders will automatically receive a refund in the next 7-10 days.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, MLB has shifted to a 60-game schedule.
“At this time it remains unclear if PNC Park will be able to host our loyal and dedicated fans during the 2020 season,” the team said in a release.
We have announced our 2020 refund policy. All fans who purchased tickets through the Pirates for this season can expect communication today or tomorrow.
Complete 2020 Updates: https://t.co/aAtL38yDuD pic.twitter.com/R88z2NBVfO
— Pirates (@Pirates) July 8, 2020
Click here for more.
You must log in to post a comment.