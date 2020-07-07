CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Second Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Plus 6 New Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have released more information about their 2020 refund policy.

The Pirates say season-ticket holders can rollover their 2020 ticket value into the 2021 season, plus receive a 15 percent bonus ticket credit for every dollar rolled over. The team says the same option is available for fans who purchased parking passes.

The Pirates also announced single-game ticket holders will automatically receive a refund in the next 7-10 days.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, MLB has shifted to a 60-game schedule.

“At this time it remains unclear if PNC Park will be able to host our loyal and dedicated fans during the 2020 season,” the team said in a release.

