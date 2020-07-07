PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When it comes to this stretch of hot weather, we are only halfway through.

But we are half way through right? Yesterday was the hottest day yet with high temperatures hitting 94 degrees in Pittsburgh.

The last time the Pittsburgh area saw temperatures that hot was in September of 2018.

In the past ten summers, we’ve only hit 94 degrees or hotter 10 times.

It appears we may make it back to back 94 degree days today.

I am forecasting a high today of 94.

Skies will be sunny for the morning hours and partly cloudy for the afternoon.

Winds will be light and out of the southwest.

Morning temperatures will be in the 80s with a forecast temperature of 89 degrees at noon.

Yesterday’s noon temperature was a ridiculous 88 degrees.

Unlike yesterday, where our chance for afternoon storms was very low, it looks like we will see some scattered storms popping up this afternoon.

I’d still make sure to get out and water the plants this morning as there is no guarantee you will see some rain.

Afternoon storms should be expected to bring brief downpours along with some lightning.

Temperatures will quickly dip but as soon as the rain comes to an end, the temperatures should jump right back up to near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, it appears the weekend will see highs in the upper 80s with low rain chances.

The heat isn’t done with us just yet, however, as temperatures next work week are also expected to be in the 90’s.

