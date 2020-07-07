ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Presque Isle State Park saw about 25,000 more people than it did last year over the Fourth of July weekend.
Between July 3 and July 5, there were 107,598 visitors at Presque Isle, Erie News Now reports. That’s reportedly 25,295 more people than last year during that same weekend stretch.
When visiting a #PAStateParks beach, if you cannot maintain 6 feet from others not within your household, you must wear a mask. 😷🏖 #MaskUpPA #RecreateResponsibly pic.twitter.com/Mk8C4q8JoX
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) July 6, 2020
According to Erie News Now, on the Fourth there were 36,292 visitors this year compared to 28,658 last year.
Masks are now mandatory in Pennsylvania, and they are required to be worn on beaches if you can’t stay 6 feet away from strangers.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said it has seen a record number of people outdoors. In May 2020, there were 5.8 million visitors compared to 4.2 million in 2019.
