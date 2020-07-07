WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Washington County commissioners confirm that the state will announce targeted mitigation efforts for several counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The announcement is expected to come on Wednesday and will impact the restaurant industry, as well as the number of people allowed to gather in a group.

County leaders tell KDKA’s Nicole Ford that the state will close indoor dining in Westmoreland County for two weeks starting Thursday.

County leaders also confirm that indoor dining will shut down this week in Beaver County.

Washington County leaders would not confirm to KDKA what exactly would be happening, but they said the restaurant industry will be impacted.

Leaders in Washington County say these new restrictions are coming as more counties see an increase in coronavirus cases. They say it is an effort by the state to halt the increase.

Last week amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allegheny County Health Department announced a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos. They also canceled events that included more than 25 people.

