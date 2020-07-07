PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and paramedics responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in the Strip District.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Penn Avenue.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that a woman involved in the accident was complaining of an injured collar bone and leg.

An SUV and a pickup truck were both towed from the scene.

The pickup truck crashed into a building as well, but no damage was done to the building.

KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed one person taken from the scene by ambulance. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

