PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a missing transgender woman has been found and is safe.
The family of Dawn Manson told the West Mifflin Police Department on Tuesday that she has been found.
UPDATE: Dawn Manson has been located and is safe.
Thank you for your help. #FindDawnhttps://t.co/1Ko7z2Bj5z
— West Mifflin Police (@WestMifflinPD) July 7, 2020
The family traveled to West Mifflin after police discovered 21-year-old Dawn Manson’s phone last pinged there, but police told the family that her phone wasn’t ever there.
The family says the transgender woman was living in Florida and recently told them she was driving to meet a man in San Francisco.
