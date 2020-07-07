CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Second Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Plus 6 New Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Don Dawn Leo Dawayne Manson, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a missing transgender woman has been found and is safe.

The family of Dawn Manson told the West Mifflin Police Department on Tuesday that she has been found.

The family traveled to West Mifflin after police discovered 21-year-old Dawn Manson’s phone last pinged there, but police told the family that her phone wasn’t ever there.

The family says the transgender woman was living in Florida and recently told them she was driving to meet a man in San Francisco.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police/Facebook)

Comments