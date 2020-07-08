CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Second Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Plus 6 New Deaths
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – A joint investigation between the Altoona Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led to the arrest of two suspects and seizure of drugs and cash.

Photo Credit: Altoona Police Department

According to the Altoona Police Department, Jonathan Delacruz and Tori Wilt were arrested on Tuesday following the execution of two search warrants. One at a home on Beale Avenue and another on 6th Avenue.

The investigation resulted in finding 153 grams of Fentanyl, 77 grams of raw heroin, 1,350 bags of packaged heroin, and $186,360.

Four vehicles belonging to Delacruz were also seized.

Both Delacruz and Wilt are currently being housed in the Blair County Prison.

