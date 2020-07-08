Comments
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – A joint investigation between the Altoona Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led to the arrest of two suspects and seizure of drugs and cash.
According to the Altoona Police Department, Jonathan Delacruz and Tori Wilt were arrested on Tuesday following the execution of two search warrants. One at a home on Beale Avenue and another on 6th Avenue.
The investigation resulted in finding 153 grams of Fentanyl, 77 grams of raw heroin, 1,350 bags of packaged heroin, and $186,360.
Four vehicles belonging to Delacruz were also seized.
Both Delacruz and Wilt are currently being housed in the Blair County Prison.
