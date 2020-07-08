PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be no fall sports at Carnegie Mellon this year.

On Wednesday, the university announced it will not participate in college sports this fall.

“Over the past few months, we have explored every possible avenue for a safe return to play,” said Director of Athletics Josh Centor in an e-mail message to Carnegie Mellon student-athletes. “In the message that I wrote to you last month, I noted that the health and safety of our students, staff and community members are at the forefront of every decision we make. With that as our guiding principle, we cannot appropriately return to sport at this time.”

The fall sports impacted are men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, football and volleyball.

CMU says no decision has been made on winter or spring sports.

“In the coming weeks, I will share more information for how we will engage our teams throughout the semester. We will be active, we will learn, we will find ways to come together,” Centor said. “Our staff will do everything we can to find opportunities for our student-athletes to pursue their passion for team and sport this coming semester, despite these unprecedented and disappointing circumstances.”