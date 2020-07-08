PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of western Pennsylvania.

The alert goes into effect Thursday afternoon and includes Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette counties

As the region continues to see 90-degree temperatures, there’s an increased potential for heatstroke.

Dr. Brian Lamb, an internal medicine physician with Allegheny Health Network, says there are groups that are at higher risk for heatstroke.

“We tend to see it more in the elderly, we tend to see it more in the very young and we tend to see it in people who have to work outside a lot,” he said.

Symptoms of heatstroke include a high body temperature, excessive sweating, no sweating at all when it’s expected, severe headache, nausea, vomiting and delirium.

Lamb says the first step is to call 911 if someone appears to be suffering from heatstroke, but the second step is to cool them off as quickly as possible.

“You can pack them in ice, you can put them in a cold shower,” he said. “Make sure that they’re in air conditioning or under a fan, anything that’s going to help rapidly get the heat away from the body.”

The heatwave comes as people have fewer options to help keep cool this summer, with many pools and cooling centers closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Even with some pools and splash parks open, some people are choosing to stay away.

“The pool where I go is open,” said Darrell Rubin of Churchill. “I haven’t decided to go back yet because of the pandemic.”

Some may also have difficulty keeping cool while wearing a mask in public, which is now required by the state.

“Make sure your mask is light-colored, that you’re washing it often,” said Dr. Lamb. “Make sure that you’re limiting the amount of time that you’re in large groups of people where you can’t take your mask off.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also issued a Code Orange Air Quality Advisory for Thursday for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.