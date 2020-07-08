PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man suspected of vandalized a bank during protests in East Liberty.

Police released photos Wednesday seeking to identify the man accused of vandalizing the Dollar Bank on Penn Avenue on June 1.

During the East Liberty on June 1, the male in this series of photographs is suspected of vandalizing a Dollar Bank on Penn Ave. DAAT investigators seek the public’s help in identifying him. Info? email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800. pic.twitter.com/TBny3TUbZn — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 8, 2020

During the protest, he was wearing a black zip-up jacket with the hood up, a bandanna, jeans and what police say look like Timberland boots. He was also carrying a wrench and wearing two different gloves, police say.

Police say 20 people were arrested during the George Floyd protest in East Liberty, when police admitted to using tear gas.

Police said smoke canisters were used to disperse the crowd at Centre and Negley and that tear gas was used in other parts of East Liberty after repeated orders were given for the group to disperse.

Demonstrators say police caused the panic; however, police said they were under assault by a small group of agitators.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify a small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests violet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 or email DAAT@pittsburghpa.gov.