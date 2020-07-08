PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The lawsuits keep coming against Giant Eagle and its mask policy.

Attorney Tom Anderson tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that Giant Eagle has until July 15 to respond to at least one of the filings. He’s waiting to receive that response before filing any more complaints.

He filed at least 30 complaints so far on behalf of people claiming to live with asthma, COPD, emphysema, and PTSD.

He claims the company’s mask policy violates the state’s order that lists an exception for medical conditions that don’t require documentation.

“Businesses that serve the public within a building or defined area require all customers to wear masks while on premises, and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods,” the state says. “Individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition (including children the age of 2 years) may enter the premises without having to provide medical documentation.”

Giant Eagle tells KDKA it put numerous options in place.

“This includes offering to have one of our team members shop for them, suggesting use of our Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery service and offering courtesy masks to those able to shop while wearing one,” says Giant Eagle.

A spokesman for giant eagle says the company doesn’t think the lawsuits have “any merit.”