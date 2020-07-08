PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hot weather in Pittsburgh continues today with highs back in the 90s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The high temperature is forecasted at 92 degrees for Wednesday.

Scattered storms will be around with the Laurels and places along and north of I-80 having the best chance for rain and storms. That rain is needed as the past month and a half has seen below-average rain totals.

When it comes to the stretch of 90-degree weather, today will likely make the sixth day in a row with highs in the 90s. The last time this happened was in 2012 when the streak also reached six days.

Thre is still a chance to see eight straight days in the 90s, something that has not happened in a quarter of a century.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.