PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood and Sandcastle Waterpark will reopen soon.

The two parks will open on Friday after two delayed openings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kennywood will open to season pass holders on Friday, with non-season pass holders able to visit on July 13. Sandcastle will open to the general public on Friday.

Previous reopening dates were set in early May and on July 7.

Third time's the charm: Opening Day comes your way Friday! Season Passholders can visit this weekend, and we open for everyone beginning July 13. Existing RSVPs for this weekend – we can't wait to see you! More details: https://t.co/gB25NEduWG pic.twitter.com/Nqio7fnuZU — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 9, 2020

The park says new safety measures include limited capacity, pre-entry temperature checks, face coverings, PPE, social distancing and sanitizing stations.

Due to the safety precautions, guests must pre-purchase their tickets online as walk-up sales will not be available. The park will only sell tickets online, and guests are strongly encouraged to RSVP for the day they want to visit.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department issued a new two-week order that limits gatherings to no more than 25 people inside and 50 outside.

