PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is suing the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, accusing two brothers of sexually abusing him.
Edward Holste was a teenager in the 1970s when he says James and Joseph Armstrong molested him.
Both of the brothers worked at St. Peter’s Catholic School on the North Side.
Holste claims the brothers molested him several times, including at his mother’s home and on an overnight trip to Toronto.
The diocese released a statement, saying:
“The Diocese of Pittsburgh has not been served this suit. As a matter of policy we do not comment on pending litigation.”
