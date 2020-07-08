NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — More than 1,500 families lined-up for fresh food Wednesday afternoon in New Castle.
Volunteers from Jubilee Ministries and the New Castle Police Department filled trunks to the brim with enough food for a week.
People came from as far as Cleveland, Akron, Erie and Pittsburgh.
Massive Food Distribution underway in Newcastle this afternoon. People are driving away with enough food for at least a week. Jubilee Ministries and New Castle Police are out here, along with countless other volunteers. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/NP1w8zHcZx
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 8, 2020
Each family received fresh milk, dairy products, frozen meals and fresh produce.
“We have people pulling up crying and they’re saying, ‘Thank you, if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have food on our table,’ so people are really… there’s great need out there,” Rev. Mark Kauffman, Jubilee Ministries pastor, said.
The next distribution is in two weeks on July 22nd in the same spot – outside of Shenango High School in New Castle.
