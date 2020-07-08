CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 3rd Straight Day With Over 200 New Cases, Total Climbs To Over 4,000
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — More than 1,500 families lined-up for fresh food Wednesday afternoon in New Castle.

Volunteers from Jubilee Ministries and the New Castle Police Department filled trunks to the brim with enough food for a week.

People came from as far as Cleveland, Akron, Erie and Pittsburgh.

Each family received fresh milk, dairy products, frozen meals and fresh produce.

“We have people pulling up crying and they’re saying, ‘Thank you, if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have food on our table,’ so people are really… there’s great need out there,” Rev. Mark Kauffman, Jubilee Ministries pastor, said.

The next distribution is in two weeks on July 22nd in the same spot – outside of Shenango High School in New Castle.

