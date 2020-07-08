Comments
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.
According to county police, just before 2:00 a.m., county 911 was alerted to a shooting at the Green Valley Flats apartment complex.
When first responders arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot inside an apartment and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
