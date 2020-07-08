HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 849 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 92,148 since Tuesday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,812.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Locally, Allegheny County health officials reported 230 new cases on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 196.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

