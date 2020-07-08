HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will again seek to auction a mini-casino license on Sept. 2, under orders from state lawmakers in search of cash for a treasury starved of tax collections from shutdowns to contain the coronavirus.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday scheduled the auction.
Owners of the state’s licensed casinos are eligible to bid under a 2017 state law expanding gambling authorized 10 mini-casino licenses that allow up to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.
Bidders must submit a prospective site for the casino that cannot come within 40 miles of another casino location. Minimum bids are set at $7.5 million.
