PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A congressman from Pennsylvania who has recovered from coronavirus is now helping other patients.

Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler County, says his blood plasma is being used in a research program at UPMC.

Kelly says he has the right antibodies that researchers hope can help COVID-19 patients recover.

“They take my blood. It goes through a machine. They separate the plasma. The rest of your blood goes back into your body, so you don’t lose any blood,” said Kelly. “All you lose is the plasma, but it regenerates itself pretty quickly. And hopefully, hopefully, not only myself, but others who have the antibodies will participate in a program like this. Getting a cure for this is really, really essential.”

Kelly says he’s already donated plasma several times and will continue to do so.