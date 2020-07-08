Comments
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify the people accused of using “Boom Boom Sauce” to assault a person at Sheetz.
The Shippensburg Police Department released photos of the suspects, saying the alleged assault happened on Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. at the Sheetz on East King Street.
They say the suspects “intentionally threw Sheetz ‘Boom Boom Sauce'” into the eyes of someone walking by, causing temporary blindness and eye irritation.
The “Boom Boom Sauce” was thrown from a white Nissan sedan with a West Virginia license plate. The car was missing a hubcap on its front right side wheel.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shippensburg Police Department at 717-532-7361. You can view more photos of the suspects here.
