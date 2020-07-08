PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers say they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the team gave an update on the 2020 season.

The Steelers say season-ticket holders can get their money back for this year’s games. The team says it will offer a full refund while still giving fans the ability to renew ticket locations and seat licenses for next season.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reported on fans who do not want to go to games this fall over coronavirus concerns but still want to keep their seats.

The Steelers also announced they still hope to allow fans into the stadium this season.

“We anticipate that we will be working with a reduced capacity scenario,” the Steelers said.

If they do, fans will have to wear a mask.

“Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere,” said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten in a statement. “We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games.”

The Steelers announced in May that only 50 percent of individual 2020 game tickets will be sold to the public because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.

