PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teen allegedly involved in the destruction and burning of a police car during riots downtown is facing charges.

Court paperwork says Cameron Guetta was seen kicking and punching the marked police vehicle that went up in flames outside of PPG Paints Arena on May 30. The 19-year-old is accused of punching the driver’s side of the car, knocking the rear view mirror off and eventually kicking the car repeatedly.

Police say it all started when a George Floyd protest downtown turned violent as a crowd gathered in the middle of Centre Avenue and began to destroy a marked police car. The Pittsburgh Police Mounted Unit made their way to the rioters and tried to break the group up, but police say rioters began to throw rocks and bottles at the mounted officers.

Guetta refused to leave the crowd, police say. After the mounted unit was forced to retreat, court paperwork says Guetta was at the forefront as rioters rushed to the police car and started to destroy it.

Court paperwork says when police showed up at Guetta’s home, he showed an officer a scar on his hand he got from punching the car and, laughing, he said, “It did more damage to me.”

He’s facing multiple charges, including institutional vandalism, riot, failure to disperse and criminal mischief.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.