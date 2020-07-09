PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As thunderstorms move through the area, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of Allegheny County.

The National Weather Service says central Allegheny County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Allison Park PA, Glenshaw PA until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/L6Uz5R6L9z — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 9, 2020

NWS says there could up to 1 to 2 inches of rain in areas like Pittsburgh and some parts of the South Hills.

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says we are just going to let this hot and humid weather ride into Friday. More heat is on tap with additional, afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to reach back to the lower 90s, as humidity levels stay elevated, so Friday will not be a day with relief from the heat.

Much like the past few days, Friday’s thunderstorms will largely be driven by the heat. That means expect the radar to become more active in the afternoon.

A cold front arrives on Saturday. Ray Petelin says you should enjoy any little bit of cooling that this front will provide!

Temperatures will not drop too much, and next week another heat wave looks to begin midweek, so there will not be much in the way of relief in the forecast.

There is not much rain in the forecast either. While a few thunderstorms could provide downpours, next week’s heat does not find much rainfall with it.

