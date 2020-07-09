PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Doctors at UPMC gave an update on the Pittsburgh area’s recent surge of new coronavirus cases.

They say hospitalizations are up, with 118 COVID patients being cared for at UPMC hospitals right now. Most of those patients are over 60 years old.

But UPMC leaders say the cases aren’t as severe now.

“Despite the fact that hospitalizations are only accounting for a little more than 2 percent of our patient population, it’s telling that the intensity of the disease that we’ve seen in our hospitalized patients is not matching that,” said Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Graham Snyder.

In Allegheny County, leaders say younger people are coming back from vacations to coronavirus hotspots were spreading the virus in bars.

“Despite more people testing positive, often younger people, we are not seeing the same pattern of increase in severe cases and I believe we can keep it that way, if we focus our efforts on protecting the frail, the elderly and other vulnerable. And that means all of us doing it all the time,” says Senior Medical Director, Chair of Emergency Medicine Dr. Donald Yealy.

Doctors stressed the importance of always wearing masks in public and social distancing.

And to meet the increased demand for testing, UPMC is adding drive-thru testing to its South Side location.

