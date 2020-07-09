PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hot and humid weather is expected today and Friday.

A heat advisory is in place for today because of the forecast calling for high humidity levels along with temperatures well into the 90s. It all comes down to a heat index near 100 degrees. The concern is for those that will be stuck outside for long periods of time and people with no air conditioning.

For those in that category, stay hydrated, try to find shade, and at-home frequent cool showers and baths can do wonders to keep the body’s core temperature in check.

Heat exhaustion is a cumulative effect and with highs hitting the 90-degree mark for the sixth day in a row, we could expect a strain on bodies that haven’t been able to cool down.

Please take all precautions and stay safe.

The other story happening today is an air quality warning that goes through midnight tonight.

Generally, a couple of things need to happen to get an air quality alert.

Lots of sunshine

Sinking air due to high pressure

Light winds

It appears all of those factors are in place and should lead to the creation of O^3 at the surface today. This type of setup can mean challenged breathing for those with asthma or other ailments.

Interestingly enough, normally a good way to avoid poor air quality would be to fill gas tanks later and carpool to work. While it all helps, with today’s work from home environment, things could be a lot worse when it comes to the air quality this month.

Looking at the forecast, Thursday will be the seventh straight in the 90s. As long as it hits 90 degrees today, it would become the longest such stretch in a quarter-century.

There is a slight chance for rain with the Laurels once again seeing a decent chance for rain. It also looks like Beaver and Lawrence County have decent shots at seeing rain today as well.

The Pittsburgh high could hit 94 degrees.

Friday won’t be as hot as rain chances will be bumped up to scattered showers from isolated today.

Saturday, highs are only expected to be in the low 80s and may see rain throughout the day with some thunderstorms around as well.

Sunday will see highs in the mid-80s.

