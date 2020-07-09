WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man who made threats on social media to “blow up” a state office building and get “gunned down by the police” is in custody.
On Thursday, the Mt. Lebanon police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police say they found numerous weapons and components used to make improvised explosive devices in the man’s car. He also allegedly posted threats to the CIA headquarters in Virginia.
Please see this important release about tonight's incident. Thank you, pic.twitter.com/WDClXBWGqj
— Mt. Lebanon Police (@MtLebanonPolice) July 10, 2020
Before the suspect was in custody, the Whitehall Borough Police Department put out an alert for an individual, who was potentially armed and dangerous, driving a white Mercedes sedan.
Mt. Lebanon police say they spotted the driver near Washington Road and Woodhaven Drive, where the man was taken into custody.
The police, including the Allegheny County Bomb Squad, searched and secured the area.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.