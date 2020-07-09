NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – Family and friends gathered in New Castle on Wednesday to remember an 8-year-old boy killed one year ago.
Markie Mason was stabbed to death in New Castle by Keith Burley.
According to police, Burley had been released from prison a few months earlier after he had committed numerous violent crimes.
Mason’s death has brought about a push to get the state to pass “Markie’s Law” which would add two years to a prisoner’s sentence if they’re convicted of a violent act while behind bars.
“Well, that makes me believe that my son’s death is not going to go unheard,” said Mark Mason, Markie’s father. “His voice is going to be heard forever, people need to be held accountable for what they do inside prison while they’re in prison.”
The bill has already passed the State House and a State Senate committee.
Lawmakers hope to see it become law later this year.
