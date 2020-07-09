Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh announced this morning that the Mellon Tennis Bubble will be closing indefinitely.
At the end of the business day today, the facility will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.
“The Mellon Tennis Bubble will close indefinitely at the close of business today due to concerns from patrons and staff about the airborne spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a news release.
The Shadyside facility reopened on June 15.
The City of Pittsburgh is urging tennis players to use outdoor courts around the city, encouraging singles play.
