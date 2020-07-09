Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A New Castle woman is facing charges for making too many false 911 calls.
According to New Castle News, police say Loraine Peterson made 15 calls to the Lawrence Emergency Operations Center in a month, as of June 21, and eight more since then.
In one call, the 56-year-old reported to police that two individuals were inside her home. When police arrived, they found no one inside, New Castle News reports.
The day before, police responded when Peterson said two people entered her apartment through a window, and law enforcement found the apartment empty.
She is charged with two counts each of making false reports to police.
You must log in to post a comment.