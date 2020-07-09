PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Months ago, child care centers across the state reopened to the public, but they’ve had to make numerous adjustments in order to follow the CDC guidelines and keep kids safe from the coronavirus.

During this, many of them have experienced a decline in enrollment, but their expenses have gone up. They tell KDKA they’re also looking forward to September if schools are in session, but they fear, it may not be enough.

At the Waterworks Child Development Center in Blawnox, temperature checks and putting hand sanitizer on when you walk in the door is the new normal.

“In 30 years, we’ve never had any of this. Nothing. It’s like in one day your whole life has changed,” owner AnnaMarie Skaro said.

Skaro says they’re operating at 15% capacity. Before the pandemic, they would typically handle around 80 kids, now, they only have about 20.

She says parents are scared.

“They’re not sure, they wanted to wait until we went into the green and we’ve been in the green, what three weeks now? And they’re still not certain, the numbers keep going up,” said Skaro.

They’re not alone.

KDKA spoke to other daycares like “A Place to Grow,” and they too are struggling with enrollment. They say they’ve had to furlough some of its workers.

At Waterworks, some staff went from full to part time.

“Everyone is taking like four hours. So we’re all getting hours in,” Skaro said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $53 million in funding will be going towards child care centers across the state.

He says the money will help fill the gaps by covering unexpected costs, like sanitizing facilities.

“At the end of the day, you question yourself, how good did you do? And can you do tomorrow better,” said Skaro.