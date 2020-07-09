PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have released their 2021 schedule.
The Pirates will open the next season with an away game in Chicago against the Cubs on April 1. This is the 22nd time the Pirates are kicking off their season against the Cubs, but it’s their first time in Chicago since 2011.
CLICK HERE: 2021 Pirates Schedule
The home opener will be on April 8 against the Cubs. During the first homestand of the year, the Pirates will host the Padres for four games stretching from April 12 to 15.
2021. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/HZqqsI95ZL
— Pirates (@Pirates) July 9, 2020
Ticket info for the 2021 season can be requested online.
Earlier this week, the Pirates announced their 60-game regular-season schedule for the 2020 season. The Pirates open this season at the St. Louis Cardinals on July 24 for a three-game series.
