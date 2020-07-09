Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 27-year-old man.
Police say Nicholas “Niko” McPherson was last seen Wednesday around noon in Hazelwood. He’s known to frequent the Waterfront and South Side areas, police say.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and no shoes. He’s about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.
