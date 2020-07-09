PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a news release, Pittsburgh Public Schools is bringing together nearly 300 stakeholders that will form 14 subcommittees to work on determining the best way forward to re-open the schools.
Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet and other district leaders, including Chief Academic Officer Minika Jenkins, Chief Accountability Officer Theodore Dwyer, and Head of School Performance David May-Stein will hold a virtual meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Subcommittees will share recommendations to keep students and staff of the state’s second-largest district safe during the re-opening process.
Some of these subcommittees working on this plan are academic programming, family support and wellbeing, school operations, and outreach and community coordination.
We will be following this story all day long and will have a report on KDKA Evening News.
