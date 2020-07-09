PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Rivers Casino is reopening on Friday after Allegheny County issued a new order yesterday.

The casino announced Thursday that it will reopen on 9 a.m. Friday with some changes in place.

Per the county’s order, there will be no smoking or use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes inside.

There will also be no dining or consuming alcohol inside, but some of the casino’s restaurants will offer takeout menus.

Face masks must be worn at all times, no exceptions. The Rivers Clean Team, security and casino personnel will monitoring and enforcing full compliance.

RELATED STORIES:

“We thank the Allegheny County Health Department for its confidence and for the important work they’re doing,” said Rivers Casino General Manager Bill Keena in a press release.

“As a regulated business, we have a natural culture of compliance. We strive daily to meet or exceed all health and safety standards and to adapt quickly as new information becomes available.”

Three Rivers Casino employees have tested positive so far.

The casino will continue its coronavirus protocols in place before the closure, like deep cleaning and sanitizing.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: