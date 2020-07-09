Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Washington Salvation Army is hosting a superhero drive-thru event to help pay for school supplies for local children.
The free event is Saturday at Camp Agape from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Washington County.
Kids will have the chance to meet some of their favorite superheroes and princesses.
The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help buy back-to-school supplies for students and families in need.
For those who cannot attend but would like to make a donation, click here.
