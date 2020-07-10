PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 180 new Coronavirus cases Friday, and one additional death.

The county-wide total now stands at 4,547 since March 14. There are 4,360 confirmed cases and 187 probable cases.

Officials report that 450 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that’s seven more patients hospitalized since Thursday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 168 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

In the newest cases, health department officials say patient ages range from 2- to 91-years-old with the median age being 38. Positive results are from tests that span June 24 through July 9.

The death toll is at 197, with 185 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of the victims. The date of death for the newest reported death is July 2, 2020.

More detailed information is available on the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) July 10, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket. It has grown to 40%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 18% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 40 (1%)

05-12 – 66 (1%)

13-18 – 119 (3%)

19-24 – 821 (18%)

25-49 – 1,799 (40%)

50-64 – 862 (19%)

65 + — 840 (18%)

Health officials say 73,541 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

