PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms are tearing through southwestern Pennsylvania Friday night.

Allegheny is reporting damage across the county, including downed trees and wires.

In Crescent Township, a house on the 180 block of McGovern Boulevard is on fire after being struck by lightning.

On the 4700 block of McKnight Road in Ross and on the 10 block of Center Avenue in Emsworth, there are transformers on fire.

In Neville, on the 2600 block of Neville Road, live wires are down causing a brush fire.

Allegheny County 911 says it’s getting reports of flooded roadways in the South Hills, including Route 51 and Lewis Run Road. Stewart Avenue in Pittsburgh, as well as Hawthorne and Evergreen roads in the North Hills are also flooding.

The county says you should not drive through flood water. There are vehicles stuck in the water in Sharpsburg on the 2300 block of Main Street.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clarion, Washington, Beaver, Lawrence, Indiana, Butler, Armstrong, Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties until 7:15 p.m. Fayette County is also under a flash flood warning until 7:45 p.m. All other alerts have expired or been extended.

There’s also a Flood Warning for Allegheny, northern Fayette, east central Washington, Westmoreland, southern Armstrong, Butler, southwestern Clarion, southwestern Indiana, eastern Beaver and southeastern Lawrence counties in place until 9:15 p.m.