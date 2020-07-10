BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Restaurants in Allegheny County reopened in a limited capacity on Friday under the county Health Department’s newest order.

The two-week order allows outdoor dining, requires customers at restaurants to be seated at a table and limits on-site consumption of alcohol to three drinks per person.

All dine-in service must be finished by 11 p.m. each night.

Although the new order is more relaxed than the previous order, it doesn’t change the situation for some Allegheny County restaurants.

Paul Anzaldi is the co-owner of Cala Lily Restaurant and Bar, which sits in the middle of a small strip mall in Gibsonia.

“We can’t fit enough tables in the front there without infringing on the street itself, where the cars are coming in at,” Anzaldi said. “So that kind of hindered that.”

Anzaldi and his team ultimately decided to continue offering takeout only.

“I think we’ll be able to get through this period, at least, and hopefully this will be the last time that we have to do this,” he said.

As the other counties in southwestern Pennsylvania remain under the state’s more relaxed green phase guidance for dining, Domenico’s Ristorante in Butler County bustled with customers seated socially distanced at the bar and throughout their dining room and patio.

“Every other table, half the bar you can’t sit people,” said owner Dominic Lombardo. “It’s doing good, but it’s not what it was.”

Lombardo says his restaurant, which sits minutes from the Allegheny County line, has seen an uptick in business since Allegheny County began implementing restrictions on bars and restaurants on June 28.

Earlier this week, county leaders indicated the state would be handing down additional mandates for dining in Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.

Commissioners from Butler and Westmoreland Counties made the announcement Friday it did not appear they would receive those mandates.

Philippo Lombardo, general manager at Domenico’s, says they have been on edge waiting for any new restrictions from the state.

“It’s a relief, but (it’s) always in the back of my mind, at least, that any day they can come and shut you down, for two weeks, one week,” he said. “Two weeks turns into four weeks, turns into six weeks. You don’t know. It’s scary still.”